PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- The Providence City Council will issue subpoenas to compel 19 witnesses to testify in the upcoming public hearing to potentially remove City Clerk Shawn Selleck, amid an intensifying battle over control of the usually low-profile clerk's office.

Selleck has been accused of harassment and bullying by his subordinates but vehemently denies the allegations, calling them politically motivated. The council voted to issue the subpoenas at a meeting Thursday night, while also laying out the schedule and procedure for how the hearing will work.