CRANSTON (WPRI) — With under a minute to play, St. Raphael quarterback Daniel Wulf found receiver Ethan McCann-Carter for the game-winning touchdown to boost the Saints over Portsmouth in the D2 championship at Cranston Stadium. Defensively, Saints senior Moses Meus played a key role in the victory, earning him MVP honors.

“Its a great feeling championship win, we worked very hard for this it started two years ago,” said Meus. “It didn’t start this season it started two years ago ever since that first snap in the first game, it was our destiny.”