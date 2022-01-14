Sports Director Morey Hershgordon joins the Sports Wrap from Orchard Park

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

♦ Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence

♦ Pregame Show: 7 p.m. Saturday on WPRI 12

♦ Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »