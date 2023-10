PAWTUCKET (WPRI) — Two state champions were crowned on Sunday at Slater Park in RIIL girls tennis. In singles, South Kingstown sophomore Alexa Clark defeated La Salle’s Arianna DeThomas in consecutive sets (6-1, 6-0). In doubles, La Salle’s Eliza Barker and Alisha Chowdhry defeated Narragansett’s Ambujam Lohmann and Lara Gooding in consecutive sets.

