South Kingstown tops Burrillville in girls soccer, 7-1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Kingstown tops Burrillville in girls soccer, 7-1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams