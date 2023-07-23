RUMFORD (WPRI) – Day Two of the Little League state tournament in Rumford brought more great action. First, Smithfield blanked Pawtucket 5-0 in the loser’s bracket. Then in the night cap, South Kingstown held off Cranston Western 5-3 in the winner’s bracket.

Highlights from both games are in the video above.

Rest of the schedule this week:

On Tuesday, Smithfield faces Cranston Western at 5:45 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. and have to beat South Kingstown twice on Thursday and Friday to win the title. Since SK is still unbeaten, it only has to win once to advance to the Metro Regional in Bristol, CT.