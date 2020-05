As part of this month’s 12 on 12 Digital Original, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis talks to athletes, coaches and organizers about the disappointment of not being able to play youth sports, as well as what the future might hold.

South Kingstown Little League President Josh Rosen presents a plan that he thinks can ensure safety to players while adhering to proper social distancing and aligning with other activities allowed in the state.