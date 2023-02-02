SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Ben Brutti showed his best to professional scouts his entire senior season at South Kingstown High School, but a shoulder injury late in 2022 kept the righty from shining in front of his new employers.

Brutti spent last summer in Arizona with Cincinnati’s rehab group, where the eleventh round pick was able to get comfortable around his new organization.

“It was really fun to get to meet everyone in the organization and meeting everyone, gave me a chance to know the organization better, than if I was playing everyday,” he said. “Now when I go out there, I’m going to have a good understanding of all the trainers. I know them personally, so it’s really nice”.

Brutti has not played in a game since May 31 due to a non-throwing shoulder injury. That left a lot of time to visualize what he plans to do. What Brutti is most excited for is actually playing baseball.

“Just to go out there and compete and show them what I’m capable of doing and have fun playing baseball,” said Brutti.

Matt Hopkins, the personal trainer of the South Kingstown native, has helped him grow all offseason, preparing him for the challenge at hand.

“He’s looking forward to the challenge. He knows he’s in a good spot now. I’m excited, I really want to see him get out there and see what he can do.”

Brutti will depart this Sunday for Goodyear, Ariz. for his first Spring Training.

“I’m really excited its been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play professional baseball and to actually do it is exciting and hopefully I stay healthy this year,” Brutti said.