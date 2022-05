FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Details of the Patriots 2022 schedule are beginning to surface 24 hours before the official release. A source tells Sports Director Morey Hershgordon that New England will host the Detroit Lions Week 5.

It will be a reunion for former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who rejoined Bill Belichick’s staff after being fired by Detroit in 2020.

The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday.