CRANSTON (WPRI) — It was a 6-6 game in the fourth quarter, until Smithfield scored twice to put the D4 state title away at Cranston Stadium on Saturday night. Bradyn Shadoian scored the game-winning touchdown on a fourth down conversion, which paved the way to a title. Ryan Flynn also scored a touchdown for the Sentinels, who was awarded MVP after the game.

“We basically said at halftime we’re going into it 0-0,” said Flynn. “Defense made a few mistakes so we fixed those up, communicating and that’s it, 10-0 Super Bowl Champs. Feels great.”