RUMFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield Little League booked its ticket to the state championship game in dramatic fashion, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Cranston Western 5-4.

Smithfield entered the final inning up 3-2, but a two-run RBI double from Tommy Casali gave Cranston Western the lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Connor Curtis hit a solo home run to tie the game and Gavin Gibree drove in the winning run a few batters later.

Smithfield will face South Kingstown in the championship Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Since SK is unbeaten in the tournament, Smithfield will need to win twice to advance to next week’s Metro Regional in Bristol, Conn.