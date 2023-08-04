SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield’s Little League team won the town’s first state championship for the first time in 56 years, now they’re headed to Bristol, Connecticut to compete in the Metro Regional in what they hope is a bridge to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

The majority of this team has played together since they were eight years old.

“Pretty cool, this group is really good we all connect together,” said catcher Connor Queenan. “We know our plays we know the way to play, fun to represent this team with this group of kids, just a great time.”

Head Coach Eric Gibree set the standard when the team formed a few years ago.

“We had a meeting right here at Whipple Field in center field when they were nine,” said Gibree. “The expectations were laid out and we followed through on just about everything.”

On bonus to playing extra baseball this summer, the boys will play on ESPN+ on Saturday night.

“They’re all calling family members making sure they download ESPN plus so if they can’t get to the game they can watch them on TV,” said Gibree with a smile.

Smithfield will play New York in the first game of the regional at 7 p.m. on Saturday.