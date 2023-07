EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield defeated South Kingstown 5-4 Friday night to force a winner-take-all game Saturday for the Rhode Island Little League State Championship.

South Kingstown 4

Smithfield 5

Final



Smithfield’s Connor Curtis: 10 strikeouts, 87 pitches, 2-run home run in the win.

Smithfield forces a winner take all game tomorrow in the Rhode Island Little League State Championship. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/EZAuYriqop — Derwin Worrell (@DerwinWorrell) July 28, 2023

The winner will advance to the Metro Region tournament in Bristol, Conn.