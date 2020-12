MADISON, WI (WPRI) – On Wednesday night, the URI Rams fell at No. 13 Wisconsin, 73-62. Rhody trailed big early and was down 17 points at the half. They rallied in the second half to cut the deficit to eight with a little more than four minutes remaining but the Badgers made timely shots to keep URI at arms length.

URI travels to Western Kentucky on Sunday for a 12 p.m. tip on CBSSN.