SK native Hutchins excited to begin soccer journey at URI

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – After wrapping up a prolific three-sport career at South Kingstown High School in June, Faith Hutchins planned to go to the Taft School in Connecticut for a post grad year to focus on which sport she would pick to play in college. But with the pandemic in full force, Hutchins opted to stay home and work out on her own. With plenty of time to herself, Hutchins decided to commit to the University of Rhode Island. The goalkeeper will begin life as a Division I student-athlete on Monday afternoon.

