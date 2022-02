KINGSTON (WPRI) – Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Davidson 72-65 on Saturday.

Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams. His brother, Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.

Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak came to an end.

The Rams evened the season series against the best team in the conference.