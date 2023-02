PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – James Sorrentine’s Shea Raiders handled West Warwick in the play-in round of the state tournament on Monday night. In front of a capacity crowd at The Cage, the hosts jumped on the visitors and cruised to a 74-52 win. Shea now travels to top-seeded LaSalle in the Round of 16.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.