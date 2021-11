PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the first time since March 7, 2020, Providence men’s basketball will play an official game in front of fans.

The Friars host the the Fairfield Stags at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Tuesday night to open the 2021-22 season. Tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

PC is practicing at the Dunk before the season begins.



29 hours until tip vs. Fairfield pic.twitter.com/41CnroR4Et — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 8, 2021