(WPRI) – The URI men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way Saturday afternoon to beat VCU, 83-68, and split the week in Virginia. The Rams got a game-high 23 points and career-high nine rebounds from Fatts Russell and a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds from senior guard Jeremy Sheppard. Allen Betrand also chipped in with a season-high 13 points.

With the win, Rhody improved to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in Atlantic 10 play.