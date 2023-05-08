CUMBERLAND (WPRI) – The South Kingstown boys lacrosse team picked up a huge road win on Monday night at Cumberland. Tied at four at halftime, the Rebels outscored the Clipper 6-2 in the second half.
Highlights from the game are in the video above.
