FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) — Saturday was a special day at Gillette Stadium, as two Patriot legends were inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. Former coach, Dante Scarnecchia and former linebacker Mike Vrabel were both enshrined at Gillette Stadium.

Scarnecchia spent a total of 34 years coaching with the Patriots, mainly working with the offensive line. He helped the team win five Super Bowl titles.

Vrabel was a key part of the Patriots core in the early 2000’s, winning three Super Bowl titles with New England over an eight-year tenure.