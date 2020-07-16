Round of 32 action from RIGA State Amateur

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Alyssa Derrick thought her athletic career was over once she graduated from the University of Maine in 2019, but a viral video of her throwing a football 60 yards at a tailgate several years ago led to an opportunity she never expected.

Derrick, 22, was an All-State softball and basketball player throughout her four years at Coventry High School. She went on to play softball at the collegiate level for UMaine.