NORTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — Jillian Rogers joined elite company on Thursday night, scoring her 1,000th point as the Lady Skippers cruised to a 70-25 win over East Providence. Rogers becomes the first girls basketball player to reach the 1,000 point mark since 2014.

I was nervous all day today, but once I started playing and it was all flowing I felt really good. I was getting a little frustrated and struggling a little bit, but I knew I could push through and get my points,” said Rogers. “This team is like my family. We’ve all grown together–all five seniors and I’m just glad I was able to do it with them.”