PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- General Treasurer Seth Magaziner easily retained his status as the financial leader in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island governor during the summer, according to newly filed R.I. Board of Elections reports.

Magaziner had almost $1.6 million in his campaign account as of Sept. 30, his report showed. Gov. Dan McKee placed second with $800,000, followed by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea with $749,000.