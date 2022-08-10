PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Former Woonsocket star Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan earned some hardware last week after winning the U20 Shot Put World Title in South America. The Ole Miss commit is excited to continue to represent his hometown as he heads to the SEC.

“It’s amazing because we don’t have the amazing amount of training resources,” said O’Hagan. “So for me to be a kid having fun, winning is another ball game than a kid in serious training all year round, lifting heavy weights, making sure he’s eating the right supplements I’m just having fun throwing.”