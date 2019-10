WARWICK, RI (WPRI) – Rob McClanaghan trains the biggest names in the NBA. Guys like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. But his basketball journey began in Cranston and at Bishop Hendricken High School.

Tuesday, McClanaghan returned to his Alma mater for a book signing. “Net Work” chronicles his basketball journey from Rhode Island to playing basketball at Syracuse as a walk-on, to the biggest stage in the NBA.