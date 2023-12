CRANSTON (WPRI) — Armani Rivera came into Friday night’s game against Cranston East 10 points shy of 1,000 career points. She hit a free throw late in the first half which sealed the big milestone, helping her team win 54-28 over Cranston East on the road.

“It means so much. I mean, I came a long way,” said Rivera. “Freshman year, Covid, barely got any points. I just want to thank my mom because without her I wouldn’t get to do any of this.”