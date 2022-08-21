PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Pawtucket native and 2023 top NCAA basketball prospect Isaiah Miranda believes it’s never too early to give back. The future Division I big man held a back-to-school giveaway Sunday afternoon at Payne Park. Kids in the community could come by, shoot some hoops and pick up a backpack courtesy of Miranda and his team.

Giving back to the community he grew up in is something Miranda said he plans to continue to do throughout his basketball career. He said he dreams of opening new facilities, like a community center, in the city.

“Everybody knows a big man is supposed to be like the rock of the team,” he said. “But I feel like doing this is showing the other side of me… Showing that I can like relate to the kids and give back and just be a stand up guy.”

Miranda has over 20 Division I offers, including Providence College and Rhode Island, but he has yet to make his decision.

“I feel like a lot of people make the mistake by focusing on, not so much where they’re going and not how they’re gonna get there, and what they’re doing when they get there. So I feel like I’ve taken this process as slow as I can and make sure I make the right decision,” Miranda said.

The 7-footer is headed to Southern California Academy for his final season, which he believes will best prepare him for the next level.

“The next stage of me being a basketball player is me getting better and stronger for the next level to be a pro. I’ve just been focused on getting better right now development-wise, just getting better mentally and physically. So, by the time I get to that next level, I don’t get shocked by anything or overwhelmed or anything,” he said.