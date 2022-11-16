DARTMOUTH (Mass.) – Two former Rhode Island high school football stars have thrived at the next level. Former Cumberland quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos and Bishop Hendricken wide receiver Angel Sanchez have led UMass-Dartmouth to a 9-1 record, a conference championship and a berth to the Division III NCAA Tournament for only the second time in program history.

The Corsairs face No. 10 Ithaca College (NY) on Saturday at Noon. The winner will move on to the second round to play the winner of Endicott and Springfield.

The Corsairs own the 15th highest-powered offenses in the nation, averaging 42.1 points per game. The junior quarterback is fifth in the country in passing yards at 2,940 while the sophomore receiver leads the nation in receiving yards per game at 138 per game.