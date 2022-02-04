RIIL winter championship schedule set

(WPRI) – After a lot of planning and work with college venues, the winter championship schedule is set. The Rhode Island Interscholastic League is continuing to roll along with each twist and turn of the pandemic.

“I think we had a lot of anxiety only in that we didn’t have an idea in what we’d be dealing with restrictions, availability, dates. All of those things are usually planned months in advance. We had open communication with all the colleges and venues all the way along and they were very respectful in what we were trying to do to make things happen,” said RIIL executive director Mike Lunney.

After a successful fall, the league expected some challenges indoors. But the impact of Omicron was hard to predict.

“When we first started going into the winter season, the projections were that we were going to be down into some moderate and low transmission areas and this was just before Omicron hit. We had to adapt to that. The schools have been jockeying the scheduled the best they can, but things are piling up, so we’re doing the best we can to get the rest of the regular season in and begin playoffs,” Lunney said.

With case numbers beginning to fall, Lunney is cautiously optimistic about completing the winter and hopeful that the spring will bring some more positive changes.

“We’ve got our fingers and toes crossed at this point and hoping for the best, but I do think our projections are positive for us for the rest of winter season and obviously going into spring, so let’s just hope we’re really turning the corner, finally, in this and not have to worry too much about variants and curve balls being thrown at us over the last two years,” he said.

The first state champions will be crowned in two weeks when the indoor state track meets kick off at the PTCA.