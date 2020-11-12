RI, Mass. among 7 states suspending interstate youth hockey through end of year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After ice rinks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts reopened earlier this week, seven states in the Northeast have suspended all interstate youth hockey competitions through at least the end of 2020 due to the resurgent pandemic.

Interstate competition for youth hockey, public schools, and private schools in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New Jersey will be shut down starting on Saturday, according to a joint statement from the seven governors.

“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the statement read.

The prohibition does not impact collegiate, professional, or U.S. hockey team activities.

As public health data continues to evolve, the governors said they will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.

THREAD: Today I joined @GovPhilScott, @GovJanetMills, @MassGovernor, @GovRaimondo, @GovNedLamont, and @GovMurphy in a regional approach that suspends interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Sat., 11/14 through at minimum 12/31/2020. pic.twitter.com/DYyfOy9TM9 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) November 12, 2020

During her coronavirus briefing last week, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo updated her guidelines on youth and amateur sports. She allowed for the return of spectators in limited capacity, made mask-wearing mandatory at all times for indoor athletics, and prohibited out-of-state travel.