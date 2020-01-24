Rhode Island’s Chris Iannetta looking forward to spring training with Yankees

Warwick, RI (WPRI) – Rhode Island native and St. Raphael graduate Chris Iannetta is entering his 14th big league season, but it could be his first one playing close to home. After stints with Colorado, Los Angeles, Seattle and Arizona, Iannetta is going to Yankees camp in February looking to lock up the back up catcher role.
