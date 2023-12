PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several local athletes took home gold in the Rhode Island Track Coaches Invitational. Middletown’s Kaitlan Cruikshank cleared 5’5 in the high jump. She was the only competitor to clear that height. In the boys’ high jump, it was Central’s Demetrius Outland who took home gold with a height of 6’2. He was the only jumper to hit that mark.