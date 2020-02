PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled their class of 2020 on Saturday evening during the Providence Bruins game. The evening also included the reveal of the new “Wall of Fame” at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

The Class of 2020 incluides Tim Army, David Capuano, Louis A. Cimini, Jack Ferreira, Jim Fullerton, Paul Guay, and Garth Snow.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 28th at the Twin River Event Center.