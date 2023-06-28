CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – From young kids just learning the game to high school players looking to refine their skills, the Rhode Island Football Academy will graduate hundreds of athletes over the course of two weeks this summer.

“It’s not summer camp. It’s football,” said founder Paul Sylvia.

The Rhode Island Football Academy is back for its 21st year, teaching the fundamentals of the game to athletes from age six to 18.

“I think it was really born off of bad football,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia said he is proud the Rhode Island Football Academy has stood the test of time.

“Seeing kids improve, I think the change in these kids maturity wise, athletically, their football intelligence – when they come here from Monday to Wednesday – is night and day,” he said.

“It’s improved me so much. I wouldn’t be here without this camp,” said La Salle junior guard Johnny Bigden.

“When I first came, I wasn’t as disciplined and as ready to work and my technique was off. But after coming here, it was more like a natural… like breathing basically,” said Cranston East junior defensive end and tight end AleSandro Duffy-Matos.

“I think what I’m proudest of is the repeat campers, we have a lot of repeat campers,” Sylvia said. “But I also think the coaches. I don’t have to call the coaches, the coaches call me.”

One of those coaches is Michael Dowdy. He has been coaching at the Rhode Island Football Academy for 14 years. Until two years ago, Dowdy lived in North Carolina, but he would still drive up to camp every summer.

“The relationships I’ve been gathering with the coaches. These coaches do a great job with the kids here. Me, being a high school coach, it helps me with the little kids and makes me a better coach for the older kids,” he said.

The Rhode Island Football Academy will be back for its second week July 10. Registration is filling up, but there are still spots available. For more information on how to register, head to the Rhode Island Football Academy website.