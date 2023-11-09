PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island FC announced the newest member of the team on Thursday: Chip the harbor seal.

The mascot was designed with the Ocean State in mind, the team said.

“Chip provides us with an even more direct connection to the bay and the ocean. We look forward to seeing Chip cheer for our club in the stands with our fans starting in March,” Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy said.

Chip has 13 whiskers, representing Rhode Island becoming the 13th state. He also has an anchor for a nose and his spots are shaped like the club’s crest.

Courtesy Rhode Island FC Courtesy Rhode Island FC

The club says Chip’s favorite foods are fish and chips and quahogs. He also likes to play beach soccer and his lucky number is 401.

“Chip will play a key part in creating a fantastic game-day experience for Rhode Island FC fans of all ages to enjoy,” Rhode Island FC Chief Marketing Officer Sabine Feldmann added.

Chip will make his first public appearances this Saturday and Sunday at the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Soccer Championships at Rhode Island College.

Rhode Island FC will play its inaugural season at Bryant University until its stadium in Pawtucket is ready.