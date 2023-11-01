PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island FC may not have a stadium yet, but they have signed their first player.

Koke Vegas, one of the USL Championship’s top goalkeepers, is the first player to wear the Rhode Island FC crest.

Vegas comes from the San Diego Loyal and spent a decade playing professionally in Europe before coming to the United States.

“As both a person and a player, he represents the values and style that we want our club and team to have,” head coach and general manager Khano Smith said. “Koke is an accomplished professional, with experience at the highest levels of the game. I cannot wait to introduce Koke to our fans and to build the rest of our roster for our club’s first USL season.”

Vegas was born in Spain and made his professional debut in 2011. He has since recorded 39 clean sheets over the course of his career.

He played in La Liga, Spain’s top professional league, before going to the Loyal in 2022. Vegas appeared in nearly 60 matches with San Diego.

“I am thrilled to be a part of a new club and look forward to moving to New England for Rhode Island FC’s inaugural season,” Vegas said. “Coach Smith, Michael Parkhurst, and the rest of the club are committed to building a winning team and establishing Rhode Island FC as a top USL Championship club.”

Rhode Island FC will play its inaugural season at Bryant University until their stadium is ready in Pawtucket.