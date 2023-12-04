PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island FC announced Monday that Breeze Airways will be the front-of-jersey sponsor for their inaugural season.

The airline has signed a multi-year deal to be the club’s exclusive partner, RIFC officials and state leaders said during an event Monday at T.F. Green International Airport.

“As big fans of both soccer and Rhode Island, we have been waiting with bated breath for today’s reveal,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said. “We’re so proud of our new partnership with Rhode Island FC and seeing the Breeze logo on our very first sports jersey.”

Breeze flies nonstop to 15 destinations from T.F. Green, including the state’s only nonstop flight to the West Coast.

“We’re excited to partner with such a dynamic brand like Breeze, especially as we continue to build many important community initiatives around our Club and stadium,” RIFC Founder Brett Johnson added.

The club’s home jersey, dubbed the “Energy Jersey,” was revealed at the event.

“Breeze Airways is an important and growing brand in Rhode Island and it is fitting that they will be connected with our state’s only independent professional sports team,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “It’s truly a winning combination that will promote tourism and everything our great state offers.”

Breeze joins Centreville Bank and Rhode Island Energy, which had been previously announced as the right-sleeve and upper back-of-jersey sponsors, respectively.

RIFC will have a full kit reveal Monday night at The Guild in Pawtucket, where fans will have the first chance to see and purchase the home and away jerseys.