PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island FC is officially counting down the days until their inaugural season begins.

The team kicks off the season on Saturday, March 16, at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium in Smithfield against New Mexico United.

Rhode Island FC will play 17 home matches during the regular season.

“Our team has been busy building a club for all Rhode Island and we’re putting all the pieces together to ensure that our club is competing for trophies from day one,” Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy said.

“Demand for season tickets remains strong and we encourage fans to act quickly to secure their seats for the home opener and the rest of the inaugural season,” Luy continued.

Last week, the club announced that additional seats would be available at Bernie Stadium due to strong ticket season sales.

The full schedule is available here.