EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island FC, the state’s independently owned and operated men’s soccer club, hosted open tryouts for the team.

Aspiring athletes had the chance to secure an invitation to the teams player identification combine later this year.

They are set to start playing in the United Soccer League, one step below Major League Soccer, next season.

Tryouts were held at the Providence Country Day school in East Providence.

Registration for that closed last month.

This also comes after the team revealed its new mascot, Chip the Harbor Seal, on Thursday.