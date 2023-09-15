PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first independently owned men’s soccer club is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Rhode Island FC announced they’ll be hosting open tryouts on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Providence Country Day School. Online registration is open until Oct. 6.

Candidates must be 18 years or older, and it’s recommended that they consult with their school’s NCAA compliance officer and college coach before registering, as the team is not responsible for NCAA eligibility.

Players should also note there’s a $100 registration fee.

“When I began my role as head coach, one of my top priorities was staying true to our club’s commitment to being a team for all of Rhode Island,” head coach and GM Khano Smith said. “I can think of no better way to fulfill that promise than by providing an opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills through an open tryout in state.”

On tryout day, check-in will start at 8 a.m. and there will be three tryout times: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Each of those will last about an hour and a half and consist of 11 v. 11 scrimmages.

The team asks that players bring a photo ID and any personal soccer gear with them.

Season tickets for next year are now available for purchase on the team’s website.