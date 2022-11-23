PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s new soccer team has set a new record before they’ve even played their first game.

Rhode Island FC has received 2,5000 season ticket deposits in one week, breaking the United Soccer League’s (USL) first-week record.

Season ticket deposits went on sale last Tuesday, one day after the club announced its team name and unveiled its crest.

“Rhode Island has proven that it is a community ready for professional soccer,” said Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy. “Rhode Islanders have been waiting years for a team to call their own, and we are excited to be that team.”

“The overwhelming enthusiasm from the state’s vibrant soccer community and the excitement from Rhode Islanders, who are new to our game, has been on display all week,” he continued. “Collecting 2,500 deposits – representing a full quarter of our stadium – in one week should send a signal to every club in USL that Rhode Island is going to be one of the toughest places to visit when we take the pitch in 2024.”

Season tickets are $24 per seat and up to 10 deposits may be placed per account. According to the club, season ticket holder benefits include exclusive events, merchandise and a seat for the club’s historic 2024 inaugural opening night.

Rhode Island FC team will make its USL Championship debut in 2024, playing their home games at the stadium that is part of the Tidewater Landing project.