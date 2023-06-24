FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The New England Revolution needed a win or draw to make history at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, and a 2-1 win over Toronto F.C. got the job done. This season’s Revolution now own the best home record to start a season in franchise history, with seven wins and three ties in ten games.

Even though New England ended up taking all nine points away from this three-game homestand, this last win didn’t come easily. Toronto F.C.’s Deandre Kerr opened the scoring in the 11th minute, heading home a cross to put the Revs down early. The team rallied behind goals from Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni on either side of the halftime whistle, leaning heavily on keeper Djordje Petrovic to keep them in the game – the Serbian tallied a career-high nine saves. The Revolution’s record now stands at 10-3-6, good for second in the Eastern Conference.

Below are three takeaways from the match:

“3 pts. We need to be better .”

Inside of New England’s locker room the postgame message on the whiteboard was clear. In bold black marker, it read: “3 pts. We need to be better.” The second sentence was heavily underlined, echoing Bruce Arena’s tone when he spoke to the media moments prior to entering the locker room.

“We didn’t play well. We had a poor game and were fortunate to get three points,” Arena said. “I give Toronto a lot of credit, they played hard and they made us earn the three points. Whether we earned them or not is subject to an argument for sure, but we didn’t have a good night tonight.”

It definitely wasn’t the cleanest night for the Revolution. Again, they started slow and fell behind early. They also let their foot off the gas pedal near the final whistle, as an offsides flag prevented what would have been Toronto’s 90th minute equalizer. New England’s Brandon Bye said that “at the end of the day, it’s three points. That’s three in a row now and we’ll keep rolling. But we know our performance wasn’t good enough,” the defender said. “We’ll talk about it this upcoming week and we’ll be better, but at the end of the day we won.”

Arena’s Striker Situation

Giacomo Vrioni, the Italian forward who transferred from Juventus last summer, hasn’t fully caught on with the Revolution yet. The 24-year-old has only started four games this year and hadn’t scored since mid-April. But when a sore Gustavo Bou was taken off at halftime, Vrioni stepped up to deliver the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute. When asked about the striker post-game, Arena said “he’s still learning in this league and with our team. He’s got a ways to go, but he works hard and is making progress.”

It’s hard for players to find form without consistent playing time, something Vrioni has been denied in his New England tenure. This is primarily due to the strength of Arena’s other options up top – veterans Bou and Bobby Wood. 33-year-old Bou has been a fixture in Revs lineups since 2019, with 40 goals in 91 appearances. He’s been less productive (and injured) this season, but Arena trusts him. Despite Arena’s co-sign, this is the starting spot Vrioni needs to be targeting – Wood has been resurgent in his first season with New England and is simply too hot right now to take out of the lineup. On Saturday, the striker became the only MLS player to score and assist in the same game three times this season, adding to his team-leading seven goals. As the Revolution draw closer to playoff time, we’ll see which forwards Arena starts when the lights are brightest.

Depth Issues

While there’s a logjam for minutes up top, the rest of the depth chart has been left thin due to injuries and international call-ups. The bench was so sparse on Saturday night that Arena really only went there once, bringing on Vrioni at halftime. Defender Omar Gonzalez was brought on with just five minutes to go, and Arena was clear about the status of his reserves. “We don’t have the right players available to close out a game,” Arena said. “That’s not the transfer window, that’s the players we have on our roster. They get healthy, then those things take care of themselves.”

Arena is right – New England is missing a lot of depth. Young midfielders Noel Buck and Damian Rivera were held out of Saturday’s game, and regular starter DeJuan Jones is playing for the U.S. national team in the Gold Cup. But rumors have been flying about new names the Revolution may bring in – whether it be via trade or international signing. These moves could come as early as July 5, the start of the Secondary Transfer Window.

Looking Ahead:

After a perfect three game homestand, the Revolution will hit the road to face F.C. Cincinnati. Cincinnati stands as the league leaders in points, and the only team ahead of New England in the Eastern Conference at 13-2-4. They’re coming off only their second loss of the season on Saturday, a shocking 3-0 rout at the hands of D.C. United. The Revs will put their six-game unbeaten streak on the line at 7:30 p.m. on July 1.