Revs help cut ribbon on new Central Falls futsal courts

CENTRAL FALLS (WPRI) – The City of Central Falls officially cut the ribbon on its two new futsal courts.

The courts were made by Project GOAL and the City of Central Falls. Current and former New England Revolution players were on-site and spoke about what it means to have facilities like these in the community.

“It will provide the kids a great space to be able to work on their game and be able to take time to go outside after working on their studies, to go outside and kick the ball around and enjoy life,” said Revs midfielder Scott Caldwell.

The new futsal courts will be accessible to all Central Falls residents.