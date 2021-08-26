Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner named MLS All-Star MVP

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: Matt Turner #30 of New England Revolution in goal during their game against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — On Wednesday night in California, the New England Revolution’s goalkeeper Matt Turner saved two penalty shots in the MLS All-Star game and later would be crowned MLS All-Star MVP.

Turner is now being called in to the USMNT for the opening trip of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.

Here is the release sent out by the New England Revolution:

Turner, 27, has been capped seven times by the U.S. Men’s National Team, including all six starts at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup to help the U.S. lift its first title in the competition since 2017. Turner was named the Best Goalkeeper at the Gold Cup and was named to the tournament’s Best XI, allowing just one goal in six games. His five clean sheets in the tournament matched a Gold Cup record. Turner, who has yet to allow a goal from the run of play in seven USMNT starts, currently owns a 416-minute shutout streak at the international level. In his last international appearance, Turner tallied five saves in the Gold Cup Final against Mexico, for which he earned his second Man of the Match honor of the tournament.

The Park Ridge, N.J. native and 2021 MLS All-Star Team selection has led the Revolution to an 11-2-4 record in 17 starts this season, his sixth as a pro. His 11 wins are a career high and include an unbeaten 8-0-1 mark at Gillette Stadium in 2021. Turner enters this weekend’s MLS contest at New York City FC riding a 12-game unbeaten streak across his time with the Revolution and U.S. Men’s National Team. For his career, Turner is the Revolution’s all-time leader in save percentage (.724) and win percentage (.571), while ranking third in club annals with 35 wins and 20 shutouts in MLS.