Revs begin prep for 2022 campaign

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – After a short offseason, the New England Revolution is back on the training fields preparing for the 2022 season.

“We love our jobs, we love to play, so it feels good to be back out here,” said defender Henry Kessler.

The Revs are coming off a historic regular season, finishing with the best record in Major League Soccer, but fell in the semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

“Obviously last year we fell short in the playoffs, so the mindset is to pick it up and one-up last year. It’s going to be difficult, but we’ve made some good additions and I think we’ll be capable,” Kessler said.

“We know it’s going to be another tough season. It took a lot of effort and a lot of the guys to get where we were and to achieve what we achieved. It’ll take the same this year. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and teams are going to come after us this year and we have to be ready for that,” said midfielder Matt Polster.

The Revs have two preseason games in Los Angeles before kicking off their season with the first two legs of the CONCACAF Champions League, which they qualified for by winning the Supporters’ Shield last season.

“I think that’s where we’re going to get most of our fitness. It’s going to be tough obviously with the quick turnaround of the offseason, so we need to take this seriously and be ready for a lot of games in a short period of time,” Polster said of the preseason.

If the Revs advance in the Champions League, the next round would cross into the regular season.

“I think we have good depth. A deep team and so that will help us, maybe there will be some squad rotation. Those are some solutions,” Kessler said.