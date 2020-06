FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will be fined $1.1 million and docked a 2021 third round draft pick for improperly filming the sidelines of a Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals game from December 8th, according to ESPN.

The Patriots video crew said they were filming for a documentary about a team scout. The Patriots will also not be able to shoot any video with the production crew in 2020 according to the report.