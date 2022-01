FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 28, 2021: Adrian Phillips #21 of the New England Patriots gives a post practice interview following training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

(WPRI) – Adrian Phillips is staying in New England. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Phillips and the Patriots agreed on a three-year contract extension.

Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, per source, as @caplannfl also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2022

Phillips signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in 2020. The 29-year-old safety played the previous six seasons with the Chargers. Phillips was set to become a free agent after this season.

Phillips has 76 tackles and four interceptions so far this season.