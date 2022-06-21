RUMFORD (WPRI) — It’s fitting that the first day of summer has some golf mixed in as participants of the Northeast Amateur got practice rounds in on Tuesday at Wannamoisett, ahead of the tournament’s opening round on Wednesday.

“The main thing for me is to have fun, enjoy myself,” said Davis Chatfield, a Bishop Feehan grad who golfs at Notre Dame. “It’s not everyday you get to play a home game and I get to this week and I really just want to enjoy it and take it as a great opportunity.”

The course has seen some significant changes that could be a factor in the tournament.

“We’ve changed all the bunkers, all the green’s have had expansions done to them so we have some new hole locations to use,” said Ben Tuthill, the tournament chairman. “In that respect we can set things up differently than we did in the past.”

“It’s kind of a new look for me too,” said Classical grad Patrick Welch, who just came off a great year at Oklahoma. “So even though I’ve played it before I’ve never played it in this type of setup so I guess it’s fair game for everyone at this point.”

The 60th annual Northeast Amateur tees off on Wednesday and ends on Saturday, as high level competition is expected once again.