Remembering Kobe: A conversation with his HS coach, Jeremy Treatman

(WPRI) – Inside the doors of Lower Merion High School, Jeremy Treatman had a front row seat to greatness. A family friend of the Bryant’s and later an assistant coach of the basketball team, Treatman spent countless hours with Kobe as he rose from promising teenager to NBA first round draft pick at 17 years old. At the time, Bryant was just the sixth player in NBA history to do so.

12Sports’ Morey Hershgordon goes 1-on-1 with Treatman as the two discuss the moment he found out about Kobe’s death followed by the conversations he had with people inside the Lower Merion program, his experience going to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Kobe’s memorial service, and some untold stories from Kobe’s formative years.