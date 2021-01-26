Remembering Kobe: A conversation with his HS coach, Jeremy Treatman

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – Inside the doors of Lower Merion High School, Jeremy Treatman had a front row seat to greatness. A family friend of the Bryant’s and later an assistant coach of the basketball team, Treatman spent countless hours with Kobe as he rose from promising teenager to NBA first round draft pick at 17 years old. At the time, Bryant was just the sixth player in NBA history to do so.

12Sports’ Morey Hershgordon goes 1-on-1 with Treatman as the two discuss the moment he found out about Kobe’s death followed by the conversations he had with people inside the Lower Merion program, his experience going to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Kobe’s memorial service, and some untold stories from Kobe’s formative years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams